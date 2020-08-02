 Skip to Content

Omar, seeking 2nd term, is targeted for her celebrity

New
9:09 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s bid for a second term is getting a well-funded test from an opponent trying to turn her celebrity against her. Antone Melton-Meaux, an attorney and mediator who has never held political office, raised nearly $4 million to take on Omar in Minnesota’s Aug. 11 primary. Melton-Meaux is telling voters that he’ll pay more attention to them than to being famous. That’s a dig at Omar, one of the four freshmen progressives known collectively as The Squad. Omar dismisses the criticism, saying she’s been effective and that some people want to stop her.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content