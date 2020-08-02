SpaceX guiding NASA astronauts to 1st splashdown in 45 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first astronauts to ride a SpaceX capsule into robit are headed toward a splashdown Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico to close out their two-month test flight. It will be the first splashdown in 45 years for NASA astronauts and the first return in the gulf. Florida’s Atlantic coast is starting to see the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias. But waves and wind are calm near Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle. Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken departed the International Space Station on Saturday night. They awoke to a recording of their young children urging them to “rise and shine.”