Asia Today: More restrictions in Australia’s Victoria state

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Victoria state, Australia’s coronavirus hot spot, has announced that businesses will be closed and scaled down in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said Monday that nonessential businesses will close starting late Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city. The new restrictions followed Andrews on Sunday declaring a disaster in Melbourne and introducing an evening curfew for six weeks. Andrews predicted the latest restrictions would cost 250,000 jobs. Victoria announced on Monday 429 new infections and 13 more deaths overnight. Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the infection rate would continue at 400 or 500 new COVID-19 cases a day without the new restrictions.