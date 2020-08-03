Baby elephant dies at St. Louis zoo weeks after his birth

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A baby elephant has died several weeks after it was born at the St. Louis Zoo. Zoo officials say the Asian elephant calf named Avi was euthanized Sunday because he had developmental problems that limited his ability to feed. The zoo said Avi’s condition had deteriorated quickly in recent days despite feeding assistance and intravenous treatments. The calf was born July 6 to a 24-year-old Asian elephant at the zoo. The zoo’s 27-year-old bull elephant was the father. An elephant pregnancy lasts about 22 months and a calf weighs between 250 and 350 pounds at birth.