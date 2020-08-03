British woman avoids gallows, jailed for husband’s death

ALOR SETAR, Malaysia (AP) — A British woman accused of stabbing her husband to death at their Malaysian resort home has avoided the gallows and has been sentenced to 42 months in jail after pleading guilty to a lesser charge. Her lawyer says prosecutors reduced the murder charge against Samantha Jones to culpable homicide, which is murder without intent, after the defense appealed to the attorney-general’s office. A conviction for murder carries a mandatory death sentence by hanging. Jones was charged after police found a blood-stained kitchen knife in the couple’s home where John William Jones was found dead in 2018. Police have said Jones confessed she stabbed her husband in the chest during a heated argument. The couple moved to tropical Langkawi island 11 years ago.