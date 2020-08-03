Cruz’s walk-off single lifts Twins past Pirates 5-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates for their fourth straight win. Cruz knocked in two runs to raise his season total to 14 RBIs. He drove a pitch from Pirates reliever and former Twins draft pick Nick Burdi over the head of center fielder Cole Tucker with runners at second and third and one out to knock in Jorge Polanco. The Pirates have lost five straight games.