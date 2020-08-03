France won’t ratify Hong Kong’s extradition agreement

PARIS (AP) — France has decided not to ratify an extradition agreement with Hong Kong after China’s central government in Beijing imposed a new national security law on the city. The French foreign ministry said in a written statement on Monday that “in light of the latest developments, France won’t proceed with the ratification” of the 2017 extradition agreement with Hong Kong “as it stands.” Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States suspended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong last month amid fears that the Chinese government was infringing on the city’s freedoms and local autonomy. Germany made a similar decision last week after Hong Kong’s government postponed legislative elections by one year..