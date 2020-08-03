Genoa has new bridge 2 years after span’s deadly collapse

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Two years ago this month, a stretch of roadbed collapsed on Genoa’s Morandi Bridge, sending cars and trucks plunging to dry riverbed below and ending 43 lives. On Monday, Italy’s president journeys to Genoa for a ceremony to inaugurate a replacement bridge. The families of the dead plan to meet the president on the sidelines but they won’t participate in the ceremony. They’re angry that the company which maintained the collapsed bridge for now will still run the new bridge. Poor maintenance has been blamed for the collapse, which is under criminal investigation. Designing the new span was Genoa native, Renzo Piano, a renowned architect. Traffic will start crossing San Giorgio Bridge on Wednesday.