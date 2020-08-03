Goodhue County authorities raising money for DNA reports in unsolved baby deaths

NEAR RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for donations to assist with the investigation into the deaths of three newborn babies.

The first case is from 1999, when a baby girl was found floating in the water near Red Wing. The Sheriff's Office said the baby was found by a fisherman and was wrapped in a towel.

The Sheriff's Office said the second case took place in 2003, when a baby boy who was found after he washed ashore on Lake Pepin. Authorities said DNA showed the two babies shared at least one parent.

The third case involved a baby girl found in the marina at the Treasure Island Casino in 2007. Authorities said this baby was not related to the first two, but "the details are eerily the same."

The Sheriff's Office said it is working on a genetic genealogy report with Parabon Snapshot DNA Analysis to compare the DNA of the baby found in 1999 to databases of DNA from volunteer participants, which costs $5,000. Authorities are asking the public for assistance in raising another $10,000 to cover the cost of the DNA report for the other two babies.

Donations can be made here.

Anyone with information on any of the three cases is asked to contact the the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office at 651-385-315.