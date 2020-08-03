HSBC says net profit plunged 96% in 2Q as pandemic took hold

LONDON (AP) — Europe’s biggest bank, HSBC, has reported its net profit plummeted 96% in the second quarter of this year as lower interest rates combined with the downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic stunted business activity. The bank said Monday that its net profit was $192 million in the April-June quarter, down from $4.37 billion in the same period a year earlier. Near-zero interest rates meant to help businesses keep running with cheap credit are squeezing margins for lenders. The bank forecasts expected credit losses of $8 billion-$13 billion in 2020. London-based HSBC has most of its business in Asia.