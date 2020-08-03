Isaias near hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Isaias is near hurricane strength early Monday as it approaches the Carolinas, just a day after bands of heavy rain from the tropical storm lashed Florida’s east coast as state officials dealt with surging cases of the coronavirus. Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday but still hit Florida with heavy rain and flooding. The National Hurricane Service said early Monday that the storm is centered about 330 miles south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The storm was moving north, northwest at 9 mph. Both North and South Carolina are due for up to 6 inches of rain, storm surge and possible tornadoes Monday.