Journalist and police guard killed in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Unidentified gunmen have killed a journalist in southern Mexico along with a police officer assigned to protect him after a 2016 attack. The prosecutors’ office in Guerrero state said journalist Pablo Morrugares and a state police officer were at a restaurant when they were killed in a hail of bullets Sunday. Authorities found 55 shell casings from assault rifles at the scene in the city of Iguala. On Monday, the Inter American Press Association called on authorities to investigate the crime. It said Morrugares, who was director of the PM Noticias Guerrero web site, had survived a previous attack.