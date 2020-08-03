Judge extends Minnesota vote-by-mail changes to November

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge has extended changes in Minnesota’s absentee ballot rules to the November general election. Ramsey County Judge Sara Grewing approved the agreement Monday. The Star Tribune reports the agreement allows Minnesota voters to submit their mail-in or absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 general election without witness signatures. Election officials also will count ballots that arrive within seven days of the election, as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3. Last month DFL Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon approved similar election rules for the Aug. 11 primary. The rule changes were prompted by a lawsuit sparked by the health risks of in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic. Republican lawmakers have criticized the changes.