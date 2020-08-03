Virginia gov faces new hurdle in bid to remove Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has dissolved one injunction but imposed another preventing Virginia’s governor from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The new 90-day injunction bars the statue’s removal from Richmond’s Monument Avenue while claims in a lawsuit filed by a group of property owners are litigated. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has moved to dismiss the case, but the judge says the property owners have standing and could succeed on at least one of their claims. Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the statue in early June, citing the pain felt across the country about the death of George Floyd.