Lawmaker arrest spotlights UK Parliament’s sex abuse problem

LONDON (AP) — The weekend arrest of a British lawmaker accused of rape and the sexual assault conviction of a former legislator last week are increasing pressure on Britain’s political leaders to confront a political culture that has often let abuse go unchecked. British media report that a Conservative legislator was arrested and interviewed over the weekend over rape and assault allegations made by a former Parliamentary aide, according to media reports. London’s police force confirmed that officers arrested and questioned a man in his 50s on suspicion of rape, but did not release his name. Last week, former Conservative lawmaker Charlie Elphicke was convicted of sexually assaulting two women, one of them a parliamentary worker.