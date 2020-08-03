Music teacher offers socially distanced cello lessons in unique studio

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester music teacher's ingenuity is sending beautiful cello music through a part of southwest Rochester.

Like so many, Amy Crockett is doing her best to adjust to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For her, that meant welcoming back some of her cello students to an unlikely studio: her garage.

Amy Crockett has been teaching cello in Rochester about 12 years.

"You know, we have lots of people who walk their dogs by the garage and kind of curiously peek in and wonder what's going on, but nobody's come in and visited yet. They're just kind of getting a free concert," Crockett said with a laugh.

When shutdowns began, Crockett went from teaching approximately 30 students in her home to teaching via video chat.

When summer arrived, she decided to get creative to welcome back students to in-person instruction.

Crockett teaches a lesson in her garage studio.

A handful agreed to try out her improvised garage studio.

Crockett set up a section of her garage where she and a student can social distance. They wear masks and open up the garage door to allow for better air flow.

The set-up has proven to be better than expected.

"We've found that the acoustics in the garage are actually quite amazing, and so the cellos sound wonderful out there. It's got a big full sound," Crockett said.

KTTC got to attend one of Crockett's lessons.

Sophia Spindler-Krage will soon be a high school freshman. She said she was excited to return to in-person instruction.

"I feel like in-person, you can get a lot more input on tone and just how you're doing in general with your music," she told KTTC.

Crockett said she came up with the idea through learning how other area music teachers were thinking outside the box.

She hopes to eventually work toward more in-person instruction as we work our way through the pandemic.