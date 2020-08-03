Spurgeon scores 2, Stalock gets shutout as Wild top Canucks

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored twice and Alex Stalock stopped 28 shots to get his his first career postseason win, leading the Minnesota Wild in a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 1 of their qualifying series. Kevin Fiala also scored — one of Minnesota’s two power-play goals. Eric Staal had two assists and Spurgeon sealed the win with an empty-netter in the final minute. Jacob Markstrom, making his first career postseason start, also finished with 28 saves for Vancouver. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Tuesday.Minnesota didn’t give up the middle lane to the Canucks and