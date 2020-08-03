TIKTOK FAME: Rochester orthodontist reaches millions through app

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Dr. Grant Collins isn't your average orthodontist. He's also a TikTok influencer.

"It's addictive," Collins said. "You can get lost in that thing."

Collins' TikTok fame started about a year ago; when a patient asked 'have you ever heard of TikTok?' The rest is history.

Since the start of @thebracesguy TikTok page, Dr. Grant Collins guesses he's made hundreds of videos. "For me, it's a platform to have a creative outlet. That's what has really drawn it to me," Collins said.

Now, Collins has more than two million people following his page for dental tips, laughs and dance moves.

"I made one TikTok asking what is it like to be an orthodontist and it's person after person asking 'when can I get my braces off?'" Collins said with a laugh. "It's funny because it's a question we do get every day."

But the fame -- and blue verified check mark -- wasn't something Collins ever anticipated.

"I remember the first video blowing up and thinking 'oh my gosh, it hit a million views in a day," Collins said.

It simply started as a creative outlet. Now, it has the entire staff involved.

"I'll get messages from my team and say we should do this as a team or we should try this one," Collins added.

"He just grabs whoever is available at the time or whoever wants to be in them and he lets us have fun," Collins Orthodontics employee Cathern Fischer said.

The content ranges in variety and collaborative nature.

Collins continued, "We try to make it education but also fun and relatable. We try to mix and match, a funny one, versus a serious one."

Bringing new smiles to his patients, in more ways than one.

"We make it more than just getting braces off," Fischer added.

"I think a lot of people think it's just dancing, trends, but really the creativity you see out of this is huge," Collins said. "But if you see it as a dancing app, then that's all you'll see. What could you use it for and start getting creative about what you are doing with it."

You can find Collins on Tik Tok by the username @thebracesguy.