Ukrainian police detain man with explosives at Kyiv bank

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police in the Ukrainian capital have detained a man who threatened to blow up an explosive device at a bank. The man, identified as a citizen of the Central Asian nation of Uzbekistan, entered a bank office in Kyiv on Monday and said he had an explosive device in his backpack. He let bank clerks go and demanded that the authorities invite journalists so that he could make a statement. Police burst into the room while the man was talking to journalists and detained him. Officials said after the man was detained that he indeed had explosives with him.