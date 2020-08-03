Vehicle thefts continue in Byron, teen arrested after pursuit

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- There has been a rise in vehicle thefts over the last few months in Byron. Investigators believe the same group of teens is to blame for a number of these incidents.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reported 10 incidents in the city since May 1. Many of the stolen vehicles had the keys left inside.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a caller said his Chevy Avalanche was stolen from his driveway. That same vehicle was later involved in a high-speed chase in the Zumbrota area.

Four teens were taken into custody for that incident, according to the Sheriff's Office. One was a 15-year-old from Byron.

Captain Scott Behrns with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said it's been difficult to keep the teens in a secure facility. Because the Olmsted County Juvenile Detention Center shut down, suspects need to be sent to the Dakota County Juvenile Services Center instead.

Teens don't often meet the criteria to stay in that facility, according to Behrns. As a result, the Sheriff's Office is seeing repeat offenders.

The Sheriff's Office suggests keeping your car locked and not leaving the keys inside.