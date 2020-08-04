3 New Zealand citizens killed by landslides in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials say three New Zealand citizens have died after landslides triggered by heavy rains destroyed and buried their vacation cottage near Seoul. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety says they were among 14 people in South Korea who died in landslides and floods caused by days of torrential rains that began Saturday. A ministry official identified the three New Zealand citizens as a 77-year-old woman surnamed Kim, her 36-year-old daughter surnamed Song and Song’s 2-year-old son. The official said they were found dead Monday at their vacation cottage in Gapyeong, just northeast of Seoul.