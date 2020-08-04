A mild Tuesday; temps and rain chances will increase later this week

A mild Tuesday

Cool, crisp, autumnal weather remains the rule for our area today thanks to strong Canadian high pressure that is feeding dry, September-like air into the Upper Mississippi Valley, making for a bright and pleasant Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny weather throughout the day with a few batches of fair-weather clouds and a gentle northwest breeze. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 70s, the third unseasonably cool day in a row for us, almost ten degrees below the seasonal average.

Rain chances return this week

A weak storm system from the west will edge its way into the area, bringing a few widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for late Wednesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 70s with a light southwest breeze.

That storm system will keep the threat of brief, light showers and isolated thunderstorms in the area through the day Thursday and perhaps early Friday as well, but severe weather doesn't appear likely. With occasional sunshine, temperatures will make their way into the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon with a gusty south breeze.