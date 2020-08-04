Argentina reports debt restructuring deal with creditors

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina says it has reached an agreement with its main creditors to restructure $65 billion in foreign debt, offering some relief for a country hobbled by recession long before the pandemic. The Economy Ministry said Tuesday that the agreement will allow creditor groups “to support Argentina’s debt restructuring proposal and grant Argentina significant debt relief.” It says some payment dates will change without raising the total amount of capital and interest to be paid while improving the value of the proposal for creditors. The reported deal followed seven months of talks and shifting deadlines, and coincided with another extended period of economic misery in Argentina.