Asia Today: Manila back under lockdown as virus cases surge

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Commuter trains, buses and other public vehicles stayed off the main roads of the Philippine capital Tuesday and police were again staffing checkpoints to restrict public travel as surging virus cases forced another lockdown. Officials deployed dozens of shuttle buses, along with army trucks, to ferry stranded medical personnel and workers of authorized businesses. President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to reinstate the lockdown after medical groups warned the health care system was being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. In other developments in Asia, Australia’s Victoria state is getting tougher with people who don’t self-isolate and Hong Kong’s daily figures were declining.