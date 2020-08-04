World shares mixed after Asian markets track Wall St rally

Shares are mixed in early European trading after a strong day of gains in Asia, while U.S. futures edged lower. Benchmarks slipped in London and Frankfurt on Tuesday but rose in Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong. Investors appeared to be shrugging off surging coronavirus caseloads in dozens of countries. Overnight, the S&P 500 added another 0.7% onto its four-month winning streak, closing within 3% of the record high it set in February. Big Tech led the way higher again, and Microsoft and Apple alone accounted for most of the S&P 500′s gain. Strong corporate earnings and massive stimulus are helping drive share prices higher.