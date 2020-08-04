Australian leader says US-China war no longer inconceivable

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government holds a less dramatic view of U.S.-China strategic tensions than a predecessor who warned of a potential “hot war” before U.S. presidential elections in November. Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd wrote in the Foreign Affairs journal that the risk of armed conflict between the United States and China in the next three months is “especially high.” Morrison said his administration has similar, but less dramatic, views of the situation. Australia and the Unites States share a bilateral security treaty. Australia’s relations with China have sunk in part because of Australian calls for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.