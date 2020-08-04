Court OKs extradition of man linked to Venezuela’s Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Attorneys say a court in the West African nation of Cape Verde has approved the extradition to the U.S. of a Colombian businessman linked with Venezuela’s president. Attorneys for Alex Saab announced the court’s decision on Tuesday. Saab was arrested in June on suspicion of money laundering when his plane stopped to refuel in the former Portuguese colony. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government has objected to the extradition. Saab’s legal team says it plans to appeal. U.S. officials say Saab holds many secrets about how Venezuelan president and his family allegedly siphoned off millions from the oil-rich nation.