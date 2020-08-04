DFL to file FEC complaint against Omar primary opponent

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- In a news release Tuesday evening, Minnesota Democratic-Farmer Labor Party stated it will be filing a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint against Antone Melton-Meaux, Antone for Congress and associated firms.

The DFL claims they're conspiring to intentionally obscure the individuals providing services to Antone for Congress.

Melton-Meaux is running to represent Minnesota's 5th Congressional District as a DFLer. The seat is currently held by Rep. Illhan Omar.

“The campaign of Ilhan Omar’s primary opponent has gone against the values of the DFL Party by apparently working with vendors to set up mysterious shell companies to hide millions of dollars in spending,” said DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin in a statement.

Melton-Meaux released a response on his campaign Facebook page calling the complaint "frivolous and baseless." The statement continued, "this is a continuation of more divisiveness and distraction from my opponent, Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is clearly desperate."

The complaint will be filed Wednesday.

Minnesota's primary election is on Tuesday Aug. 11.