 Skip to Content

Firefighters battle large fire in downtown St. Paul

Updated
Last updated today at 7:19 am
7:12 am Minnesota News, Minnesota news from the Associated Press, Top Stories
Fire in St. Paul photo
Courtesy: KARE11

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a large fire in downtown St. Paul that engulfed a building that was under construction.

KSTP-TV says the building is the Seven Corners Gateway site, an apartment building and hotel complex located near the Xcel Energy Center.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says several streets and interstate ramps in the vicinity have been closed.

DOT traffic cameras and video from the scene showed flames shooting in the air that could be seen for miles. There are no reports of injuries and there was no immediate word about the possible cause of the fire.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content