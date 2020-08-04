India’s residency law in Kashmir amplifies demographic fears

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A year after India ended disputed Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status and downgraded it to a federally governed territory, authorities have begun issuing residency and land ownership rights to outsiders for the first time in almost a century. Many Kashmiris view the move as the beginning of settler colonialism aimed at engineering a demographic change in India’s only Muslim-majority region. Experts are likening the new arrangement to the West Bank or Tibet, with settlers living in guarded compounds among disenfranchised locals. Authorities have generally been tight-lipped about the process but a top Indian official says about 400,000 have gained residency in the last two months.