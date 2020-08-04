Irksome in Iceland, brusque in Britain? US envoys draw ire

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Iceland wants guards who pack heat. In Britain, the U.S. ambassador is accused of pushing business deals for the president’s resorts. And, in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada and South Africa, among other nations, U.S. envoys are infuriating career diplomats who work under them and irritating host governments. Awarding plum diplomatic posts to wealthy campaign donors and surrogates with few qualifications has been an American institution. But the percentage of politically connected ambassadors, which normally hovers around 30%, has soared to 42% under President Donald Trump.