Man beaten with bats over face mask dispute in Paris suburb

PARIS (AP) — A resident of a Paris suburb says he was beaten with baseball bats because he asked a fellow laundromat patron to wear a face mask – a requirement in all indoor public places in France to fight resurgent coronavirus infections. Surveillance video of the attack published by Le Parisien newspaper shows two people with bats and two others attacking a masked man inside the laundry facility then fleeing, leaving him face down on the floor. France has seen scattered incidents involving resistance to wearing masks, including that of a bus driver beaten to death.