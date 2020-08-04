Man charged in shooting death of 9-year-old Chicago boy

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 39-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy. Police on Tuesday identified the suspect in Friday’s slaying of Janari Ricks as Darrell Johnson of Chicago. The charges have been expected since police announced Monday that they had a suspect in custody. The boy was playing in front of his family’s home on the city’s near North Side when he was shot. Authorities have said he was not the intended target. Johnson was arrested Sunday and is due in court Tuesday.