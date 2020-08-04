McSally, Kelly secure party nods in Arizona Senate race

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Sen. Martha McSally and Democratic astronaut Mark Kelly have secured their parties’ nominations in the Arizona race to finish the late John McCain’s U.S. Senate term. It sets up a heated contest between two former combat pilots in one of the most expensive and spirited Senate races of 2020. The race will test Democrats’ growing strength in sprawling Sun Belt suburbs and Republican efforts to blame China for the coronavirus outbreak. Kelly faced only a write-in opponent for the Democratic nomination. McSally had a large lead over conservative businessman Daniel McCarthy.