NBCUniversal laying off workers amid pandemic pain

Comcast’s NBCUniversal is having company-wide layoffs, according to a spokeswoman. The coronavirus pandemic is hurting operations. The Wall Street Journal reports that less than 10% of workers are affected, according to an unidentified person familiar with the matter. NBC’s full-time staff is 35,000 people. In its most recent quarter, NBC’s revenue slid 25% to $6.1 billion. Advertisers have pulled back from TV, movies are delayed as theaters are largely shut down and theme parks were closed for most of the quarter. Other entertainment companies are also feeling the effects of the pandemic.