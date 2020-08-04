Netanyahu warns Hezbollah after Israeli strike in Syria

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and others after Israeli forces said they thwarted an infiltration attempt from Syria by suspected militants. The Israeli military had said the militants tried to plant explosives, after which Israel struck military targets in Syria. Netanyahu toured a military base on Tuesday and said Israel would not hesitate to take further action. The incidents come amid heightened tension on Israel’s northern frontier following a recent Israeli airstrike that killed a Hezbollah fighter in Syria and anticipation that the militant Lebanese group would retaliate. Israel has been bracing for further retaliation.