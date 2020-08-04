Northeastern Iowa bicyclist dies in hospital after being hit

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a northeastern Iowa woman has died of her injuries after her bicycle was hit by a truck in rural Floyd County. The Globe Gazette reports that the crash happened Sunday evening, when a truck driven by a 43-year-old Clarksville man, hit a bicycle ridden by 28-year-old Ellen Bengston, of Charles City. The Iowa State Patrol says Bengston was flown to a Mason City hospital. Hospital officials said Monday that Bengston had died of her injuries. The crash remains under investigation.