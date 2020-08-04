Norway cruise ship passengers with coronavirus reach 43

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities say the number of passengers on a Norwegian cruise ship who have tested positive for the coronavirus has reached 43. The outbreak on the MS Roald Amundsen has raised new questions about safety on cruise ships during the pandemic even as the industry is pressing to resume sailings after shutting down in March. The ship’s owner has halted all trips and Norway closed its ports to cruise ships for two weeks. Since the cruise line often acts like a local ferry, traveling from port to port along Norway’s west coast, some passengers may have spread the virus to local communities.