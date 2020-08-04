Official: US will extend support for Venezuela’s Guaidó

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The State Department’s top official on Venezuela says that the Trump administration will continue recognizing lawmaker Juan Guaidó as the nation’s interim president in the new year. Trump’s special representative to Venezuela Elliott Abrams testified Tuesday in a U.S. Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations. Abrams says the White House will back Guaidó even if Nicolás Maduro goes through with plans to overhaul the opposition-controlled congress in a December election. As the body’s leader, Guaidó last year claimed the nation’s presidency, vowing to end Maduro’s rule. Guaidó and more than two dozen opposition parties vow to boycott the election. Their terms end in the first week of January.