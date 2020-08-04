Outcry in Sweden after drive-by shooting kills 12-year-old

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Swedish government has vowed Tuesday to find the perpetrators of a drive-by shooting that killed a 12-year-old girl. Authorities say the girl was an innocent victim of what appears to be the latest violence from suburban feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory. She was shot late Sunday at a parking lot in the municipality of Botkyrka that is a popular hangout for teenagers. No arrests have been made. Sweden’s justice minister told Swedish news agency TT he felt “disgust” over the shooting. He promised more police and harsher sentences to crack down on gang activity.