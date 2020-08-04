 Skip to Content

Police: Pregnant Iowa teen killed in overnight shooting

11:35 am Iowa news from the Associated Press

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police in suburban Des Moines say a pregnant teenager has died in an overnight shooting at an Ankeny hotel. Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday at WoodSpring Suites, near Interstate 35. Arriving officers found 17-year-old Mia Holmes, of Ankeny, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Homes was rushed to a local hospital, where she and her unborn child died. Investigators say they are searching for an 18-year-old Des Moines man. Police indicated the shooting was not believed to be random.

Associated Press

