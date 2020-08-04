Researchers say UK faces a Brexit brain drain to the EU

LONDON (AP) — A new study says that the number of Britons moving to European Union countries soared after the nited Kingdom voted to leave the EU in 2016. The co-author of the study said Tuesday that the exodus is comparable to those caused by major social or economic crises. The analysis by the Oxford in Berlin research partnership and the Berlin-based WZB Social Science Center found that migration from the U.K. to other EU countries rose by 30% after the Brexit vote. Spain saw the largest number of U.K. arrivals, followed by France. The number of Britons seeking passports from EU nations also soared by more than 500%.