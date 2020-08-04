Rochester parking enforcement is back in full force

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Those who have let their residential parking permits lapse may need to think about renewing them as parking rules are now being enforced across all zones in the city.

The city relaxed all parking rules at the end of March to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We wanted to make sure there was that flexibility in the big downtown Saint Marys area and some of the other residential zones to allow essential workers a place to park near their work," Rochester Transit and Parking Communications Director Nick Lemmer said.

The city started enforcing parking meters in June but now residential parking permits are also being enforced.

"We wanted to give our transit service and other employer parking rules a chance to sort of catch up with reinstatement of the enforcement," Lemmer said.

As of Monday, the city gave out 221 warnings to people parked in permit-only zones without a permit.

Lemmer said they want to look at this as an educational opportunity as the community readjusts to the rules.

People living in residential permit zones are eligible for an annual on-street parking permit. The cost is $25 plus a one-time application fee of $6. A permit application can be submitted to the City Clerk on the city website, by mail, or in person. Proof of residency and vehicle ownership are required. Temporary permits are also available.

For more information, visit the City of Rochester Parking website.