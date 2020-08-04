Rochester senior living community finds creative way to bring the arts to residents

Rochester senior living community finds creative way to bring the arts to residentsNew
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A local senior living community is finding creative ways to make sure residents still can appreciate the arts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester is now going virtual. Its internal TV channel has been teaching painting, showcasing music from local artists and presenting concerts.
The Shorewood Director of Programs Jennifer Seitzinger said the virtual arts concept has been well-received by residents.