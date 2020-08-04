RPS to announce learning model decision this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Parents with students at Rochester Public Schools will finally get an answer Friday on how the district plans to move forward with the upcoming school year.

The district will announce if students will have in-person classes, distance learning, or a hybrid of those two choices.

The decision will then go to the Rochester Public Schools Board for a final decision during a special session on Monday.

Whichever model is chosen, the board wants parents to be aware the model schools start the year with could change depending on coronavirus infection numbers across Olmsted county. The infection rate factor is part of the state's guidance announced last week.

"This would be kind like having a plan for a snow day. We may think we're going down one of the options, but at any time a blizzard could come. You need to have a plan in place for one of the other alternatives, unless of course your one of the families who you opting into 100% distance learning," said RPS Board director Melissa Amundsen.

On July 27th, the district asked parents to fill out a survey on which learning model they feel comfortable with, the results showed hybrid style was the most favorable.

RPS superintendent Michael Muñoz said each district building may end up with different models.

"It may not be the entire district. It may be that we have a school that has to switch to a different model. And the rest of the schools are in a different model based on the data that we have," Muñoz said.

Muñoz also said that if hybrid learning style is chosen, the schools will separate students into groups that will have different days for in-person classes.