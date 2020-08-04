Senate passes bill to drastically overhaul USOPC

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill that would give Congress the power to dissolve the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s board of directors and would more than double the federation’s funding for the U.S. Center for SafeSport has passed the Senate unanimously. The bill was written in response to multiple investigations about the failings of the USOPC and its affiliated sports organizations in the wake of the Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal. While working as a team doctor for USA Gymnastics and the Michigan State athletic program, Nassar abused more than 300 athletes, according to a congressional report.