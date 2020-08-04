Skepticism, fear help fuel virus on Mexico City’s outskirts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Only after a neighbor died of the coronavirus did Juan José and Esther Serralde begin to believe that the threat was real. Soon, the older couple, their son and daughter-in-law, and two of their grandchildren were infected. Even if they had acted earlier, the family members might have struggled to protect themselves. Three generations share a home in a southern borough of Mexico City. The modest house opens onto a street market — and the family sells products right outside their door. In San Gregorio Atlapulco and places like it, fear of hospitals, deep-rooted distrust of authorities, and the pressure to make a living are helping fuel the spread of the virus.