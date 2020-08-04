Trump hosts swearing-in of first Black Air Force chief

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has hosted the swearing-in of the first Black chief of staff of the Air Force. Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to Gen. Charles Q. Brown during an Oval Office ceremony. Brown was confirmed by the Senate in June in a unanimous vote. Trump called the moment “special” and praised Brown, saying, “You’ve has an incredible career and this is a capper.” He added it was an “amazing achievement.” Brown assumes the role later this week. He told Trump, “It is a distinct honor for me to have this opportunity.”