Trump’s national security adviser recovers from COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, who tested positive for the coronavirus, returned to work Tuesday after recovering from a mild case of COVID-19. The National Security Council says in a statement that Robert O’Brien has resumed his meetings with the president after being cleared by doctors. The NSC says O’Brien has twice tested negative for the virus and has not had any symptoms for more than a week. During his quarantine, O’Brien continued to work from a location away from the White House.