Virgin Australia plans to shed staff under new US owners

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Virgin Australia plans to scale down its operations under new U.S. owners and shed a third of its staff as the airline adjusts to the pandemic. Australia’s second-largest carrier in April became the world’s largest airline to seek bankruptcy protection after the coronavirus pandemic virtually grounded the aviation industry. Virgin’s administrator Deloitte’s has entered into a binding agreement to sell the airline to Boston-based investment firm Bain Capital. The deal will go within weeks for final approval to a meeting of Virgin creditors who are owed 7 billion Australian dollars ($5 billion). The Virgin Australia Group chief executive and managing director Paul Scurrah announced plans to cut 3,000 jobs.